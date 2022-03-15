Brahmastra: Makers Drop Gripping Teaser to Introduce Alia Bhatt as Isha on Her 29th Birthday

After piquing the curiosity of fans by releasing Shiva’s first look in December 2021, the makers of the much-anticipated flick, Brahmastra, on Tuesday dropped a gripping teaser featuring Aia Bhatt’s character Isha, on the occasion of her 29th birthday.

The Student of the Year actress took to Instagram and dropped a gripping teaser that also sees Alia Bhatt in different avatars. The clip starts from a drop of a water drop coming straight from outer space, landing on (Alia’s) Isha’s face as she hugged Ranbir who stood with him amid a ring of fire. As it continues it shows the text that reads, “Happy Birthday Alia. Happy Birthday, Isha." It then continues to show different avatars of Alia in the film, which also features one of the scenes showing Alia’s Isha in a panic situation as she runs worriedly. The teaser ends with a sequence showing Alia staring at the sky that turned yellow.

“Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. 09.09.2022." read the ending scene of the teaser.

Taking to the captions, Alia thanked the film’s director Ayan Mukerji and added, “happy birthday to me can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha ..Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! ☀️#brahmastra."

A poster of Alia’s Isha was also released by the makers, as they shared the special video today.

With Brahmastra, the team of producer Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor returns after the success of Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013).

Brahmāstra Part one is the first part of a three-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love, and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy with special appearances by Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan. The film is touted to be the costliest film of Bollywood till date with an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on 09.09.2022 in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

