Brahmastra Makers Lose Whopping Rs 1.50 Cr After Special Jr NTR Hyderabad Event Got Cancelled: Report

On Friday evening, fans of Jr NTR met disappointment when the special Brahmastra event with the Telugu superstar as the chief guest was cancelled. The event was taking place in Hyderabad with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, and Karan Johar having flown down to the city to join Tarak. Now, a new report reveals the anticipated loss the makers could be facing because of the cancellation.

According to ETimes, the special Brahmastra event’s cancellation has led to a massive loss of Rs 1.5 crore. “There was proper police permission but due to overcrowding the permission was revoked the makers must have lost about Rs 1.50 crore," the source said.

While the event was cancelled, the team met with the media later that night and explained the situation. Explaining the situation, Rajamouli said, “The event at Ramaoji Rao studios was unfortunately cancelled. The makers of Bhrahmastra had taken all the necessary permissions from the commissioner of police, but it had to be cancelled as all the police personnel were busy and were deployed om Ganpati duty."

“There was a huge performance which was planned where Ranbir Kapoor was explaining about playing with fire, the power his character Shiva possesses in the film to Jr NTR and then NTR was going to do a big explosion, but we couldn’t do it. Hopefully, we will do it once Bhramastra becomes a huge success," he added.

Jr NTR, who was the special guest of the evening, also tried to pacify fans, “I would like to apologies to all my fans and the national media who were very excited for the event."

For the unversed, RRR director SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in the South. Telugu actor Nagarjuna also plays a vital role in the Ranbir-Alia-led film. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, with a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated to release on September 9.

