Brahmastra Makers To Release Trailer Soon? Here's What Music Composer Pritam Has To Say

The anticipation around Brahmastra, which features newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, is completely unmatchable. And why not? After all, it is the first time fans will get to witness both the ace actors sharing the screen space. Earlier, as a gift to Ranbir and Alia, director Ayan Mukerji dropped the teaser of the romantic song Kesariya from Brahmastra, a day before their wedding. The romantic song sent the internet into a tizzy, and since then, fans were desperately asking music composer Pritam to share the complete song. And now Pritam has revealed that Brahmastra’s trailer will be released soon.

In addition, he revealed that the full song will be unveiled prior to the release of the film, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 9. Not only this, but the ace singer also informed the fans and followers that even before the release of the complete song, the 44-second audio teaser has made it to the Spotify chart of Top 10 songs of India and Ormax heartbeats’ top new entries list. Pritam shared the news on his official Instagram account along with a long note, where he thanked the audience for the love they have shown for the song and talked about Brahmastra’s trailer. He said that makers are “really excited" to learn that the teaser of Kesariya is getting so much love from the audience.

Advertisement

He added that continuously, he is receiving several “messages to drop the full song" and revealed that after an internal discussion, the makers have a plan to introduce the film to the world and they wish to do it right. He further added, “So we are focusing on the trailer as the next big creative release for the movie, and Kesariya - the full song - will be launched in the months closer to release!" While urging fans to have patience, he said, “And a big, big thank you to everyone who has liked the song teaser! Excited to share the music of Brahmāstra with you’ll in the coming months!” Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the drama fantasy features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and South superstar Nagarjuna in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.