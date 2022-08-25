Brahmastra New Song Dance Ka Bhoot Feat Ranbir Kapoor Out Now; Ayan Mukerji Calls It ‘Masterpiece’

After the love ballad Kesariya which emerged into an instant chartbuster and Deva Deva, a spiritual track with new-age sounds that has become the anthem of the lead character Shiva’s life, the makers of Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva dropped the third track from the film today. Titled Dance Ka Bhoot, it features Ranbir Kapoor as DJ Shiva and is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

The music video of the song, which is being touted as the ‘celebration of Brahmāstra’, sees Ranbir dishing out some peppy dance moves and has an upbeat and colourful vibe to it. The music for the track is composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Singer Arijit Singh returns to lend his voice to Ranbir after the first two tracks in the film. The duo has earlier belted out popular hits like Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; 2016), Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos; 2017) and Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha; 2015), among others.

Check out the song here:

Advertisement

Talking about the song, Ranbir said, “I am extremely excited to present our latest track to the audience, Dance Ka Bhoot. This is my character Shiva’s introduction song in the film and I can’t wait for my fans to groove to it. I am sure that the audiences will show the same love and response to Dance Ka Bhoot like they have given to Kesariya and Deva Deva."

Sharing his experience of making Dance Ka Bhoot, director Ayan said, “It has been a tremendous experience working with Pritam da, Arijit and Amitabh Bhattacharya. Despite a lot of challenges which we faced while filming for this song, we have managed to create a masterpiece for our audience. Both Kesariya and Deva Deva have received so much love from the audience and we are expecting to get the same reaction to this song as well."

Advertisement

Pritam added, “Dance Ka Bhoot is Brahmāstra’s third track, and this song has amazing dance beats. I am sure the youth of the country will enjoy the song as much as Ranbir did while shooting for it."

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva will release theatrically on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here