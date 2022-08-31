Brahmastra New Teaser: Amitabh Bachchan Surprises All With His Sword Fighting Skills; Fans Call It 'Iconic'

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is one of the most awaited movies of the year. Ayan Mukerji directorial features several big stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, South superstar Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. While fans are waiting eagerly for the film, the makers have now dropped a short teaser leaving all super excited.

On Wednesday, the official Instagram handle of the film dropped a small video featuring Amitabh Bachchan. In the clip, Big B can be seen flaunting his sword fighting skills. He not only fights like a warrior but stuns all with her energy. Sharing the video, the film’s producer Karan Johar wrote, “Miliye Guru aur unke Prabhāstra se bas 9 days mein (Meet the Guru and his sword, Prabhastra in 9 days). In cinemas from 9th September."

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the role of Professor Arvind Chaturvedi in Brahmastra who has been described as the one who holds the ‘Prabhastra: The Sword of Light’.

Advertisement

Soon after the teaser was shared, fans showered love and expressed excitement in the comments section. While one of the fans wrote, “So excited to see this movie", another social media user commented, “Finally Indian cinema pe Hollywood jaisa flim melega (Finally Indian cinema has made something like Hollywood)." “Iconic," a third comment read.

On Wednesday, the makers dropped another promo that featured Ranbir Kapoor in an action scene, fighting the element of fire.

Brahmastra is the first time that Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen. The film will hit theatres on September 9.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has several other projects in his pipeline too. He is currently hosting the 14th season of his popular television show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Besides this, the megastar will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern along with Deepika Padukone. Not just this, but he will be reuniting with Deepika for Project K too which also stars Prabhas and and Disha Patani in key roles. Apart from this, Big B will also be seen in Suraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here