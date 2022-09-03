New Brahmastra Trailer Goes Beyond Just Ranbir-Alia's Love Story and Reminds Us Of This Iconic Manga

A new trailer of Brahmastra was released on Saturday afternoon and it finally goes beyond showing just Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s love story in the film. The promo offered more clarity on what the film is about and even teased other superhumans in the film.

The trailer revealed that Brahmastra is about collecting the distorted pieces of ‘Sarva Astra’, which features the superpowers to help control the whole universe. The pieces are fallen across the world after a statue of Lord Brahma explodes due to fire. While those in the favour of god are trying to collect the pieces and assemble them in one place to avoid catastrophe, the baddies led by Mouni Roy have other plans.

The film will follow Shiva’s (Ranbir) journey into self-discovery of his own powers and the chase to collect all the pieces. While the new promo gives a better look at the film, amping up the excitement as well, it also reminded us of the Japanese manga series, Inuyasha.

Written and illustrated by Rumiko Takahashi, Inuyasha featured a similar plotline. The half-man and half-dog being, Inuyasha, is on a quest to collect the fragments of the sacred Shikon Jewel. He is joined by his love interest Kagome Higurashi, and a few other superhumans who are protecting the world from demons. While the trailer doesn’t seem to incorporate the exact elements from the show, it does draw very few similarities.

Note: This is merely a theory.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first time that newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will share the screen. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. It also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated to hit theatres on September 9. As per Bollywood Hungama’s reports, the budget of the film starring is Rs 410 crore.

