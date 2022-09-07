Home / News / Movies / Brahmastra Movie LIVE News Updates: Ranbir-Alia Avoid Question on Mahakal Protests; Ayan Says 'I Felt Bad'; 'Beef' Trends
Brahmastra Movie LIVE News Updates: Ranbir-Alia Avoid Question on Mahakal Protests; Ayan Says 'I Felt Bad'; 'Beef' Trends

Brahmastra Movie News LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were forced to skip Mahakal aarti in Ujjain amid huge backlash over Ranbir's beef-eating comment.

Mumbai, India // Updated: September 07, 2022, 17:22 IST
Brahmastra Movie Release News LIVE Updates: Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has reacted to protests that took place in Ujjain’s Mahakal temple in order to stop his film’s lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, from entering the holy premises. At a press conference in New Delhi, Ayan said he felt “really bad” that Alia and Ranbir couldn’t seek blessings at the Mahakal. Read More

Sep 07, 2022 17:22 IST

Brahmastra Movie Release LIVE Updates: Ayan breaks silence on Mahakal protests

Ayan Mukerji has addressed the protests that broke out in Ujjain Mahakaleshwar temple against his film Brahmastra’s lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. “Both of them were very keen to come with me and honestly till the very end they were very keen but when we reached there and we heard about this, I felt a little bit that let me go alone," Ayan said at a press conference in New Delhi. Read the full story, here.

Sep 07, 2022 17:22 IST

Sep 07, 2022 17:14 IST

Brahmastra Movie Release LIVE Updates: Ranbir-Alia ignore question on Mahakal protests

At a press conference in New Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were asked about the protests being held against them in Ujjain’s Mahakal temple. However, the celebrity couple choose to keep mum on the question.

Sep 07, 2022 17:04 IST

Brahmastra Movie Release LIVE Updates: Ranbir hopes to get different roles

Ranbir Kapoor says he hopes that after the release of Brahmastra, he will get even bigger and better opportunities and won’t get stereotyped in this genre. “I hope I get other opportunities going forward. I want to do different roles. It’s not like, after Brahmastra I want to do similar roles," Ranbir said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Sep 07, 2022 16:59 IST

Brahmastra Movie Release LIVE Updates: There's no negativity, says Alia

Alia Bhatt maintains that there’s “no negativity" despite Brahmastra facing backlash on social media. While addressing media at a press conference in New Delhi, Alia said, “Negative nahi hai environment (environment is not negative), sab kuch accha hai (everything is good). We are lucky theatres are open, we are able to release movies."

Sep 07, 2022 16:44 IST

Brahmastra Movie Protests LIVE Updates: Ayan Mukerji reacts to backlash

While addressing the Mahakal protests during a press conference in New Delhi, Ayan said that he felt “really bad" that Alia and Ranbir couldn’t offer prayers at Mahakal temple in Ujjain. “In Madhya Pradesh, I was feeling really bad that Ranbir and Alia did not come with me for darshan to Mahakaleshwar temple. I had gone to Mahakal before the release of Brahmastra’s motion poster. That time also I was coming to Delhi and I had told myself that before the release of the film, I’d definitely go again. Both of them were very keen to come with me and honestly till the very end they were very keen that they would come but when we reached there and we heard about this, I felt a little bit that let me go alone. Eventually I had gone to seek blessings and that blessing is for everybody. I just didn’t want to take Alia there in her current condition as well. Though I felt really bad," Ayan told reporters in Delhi.

Sep 07, 2022 16:33 IST

Brahmastra Movie Release LIVE Updates: Ranbir reacts to film's BO prediction

At an ongoing press conference for Brahmastra in New Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor has said that the team will get to know about how the film performs at the box office only on Friday and he can’t predict the film’s business.

Sep 07, 2022 16:20 IST

Brahmastra Movie Release LIVE Updates: Ranbir is all praise for Ayan

Ranbir Kapoor heaps praise on Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji as he addresses media at a press conference in Delhi. The actor says that Ayan has “worked hard" on the film and he hopes it works “really well". On the other hand, Ayan says that Ranbir and Alia have worked like “crew members" on Brahmastra.

Ranbir, Alia, and Ayan address media in New Delhi ahead of Brahmastra release. (Image courtesy: Chirag/News18 Showsha)
Sep 07, 2022 16:13 IST

Brahmastra Movie Release LIVE Updates: Alia emotional about release

At an ongoing press conference in New Delhi, Alia Bhatt says that it’s an “emotional moment" for the Brahmastra team as the film is releasing in two days from now. Alia is accompanied by Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji.

Sep 07, 2022 16:06 IST

Brahmastra Movie Controversy LIVE Updates: Ranbir-Alia to greet Delhi media

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be addressing Delhi media at a press conference, which is expected to begin shortly in the capital. The actors in Delhi to promote their film Brahmastra.

Sep 07, 2022 15:58 IST

Brahmastra Movie Release LIVE Updates: Ranbir, Alia arrive in Delhi

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have arrived at PVR Plaza, New Delhi, for a press conference of Brahmastra, which will hit the theatres on September 9. Here’s the first picture of Ranbir-Alia from the capital:

Ranbir and Alia greet media in the capital. (Image courtesy: Chirag/News18Showsha)
Sep 07, 2022 15:58 IST

Sep 07, 2022 15:53 IST

Brahmastra Movie LIVE News Updates: What is the budget of Alia-Ranbir's film?

According to reports, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. According to multiple media reports, the film’s expenses, excluding print and publicity are Rs 410 crores.

Sep 07, 2022 15:42 IST

Brahmastra Movie Controversy LIVE: What is the beef statement that got Ranbir Kapoor in trouble?

Brahmastra is being boycotted by netizens on social media for various reasons, one of them being Ranbir Kapoor’s old statement on eating beef. An old video of the actor surfaced where he can be heard saying, “My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan." The video has gone viral on social media ahead of the release of Brahmastra and Ranbir is being slammed for eating beef.

Sep 07, 2022 15:33 IST

Brahmastra Movie LIVE News Updates: Fan shares photos of poster seen in Dubai

The Brahmastra craze is not just in India. One fan took to Twitter to share a couple of photos showing the film’s poster hung in Dubai. The film will release on September 9. Take a look at the post:

Sep 07, 2022 15:26 IST

Brahmastra Movie Release LIVE Updates: Ayan Mukerji says making the film was very intense

During the event, Ayan Mukerji shared that making Brahmastra was very intense and he finished the final works on the movie just two days back. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are yet to arrive.

Sep 07, 2022 15:23 IST

Brahmastra Movie LIVE News Updates: Ayan Mukerji arrives at PVR Plaza in Delhi

Brahmastra’s director Ayan Mukherji arrives at PVR Plaza in Delhi where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be holding their press conference. The filmmaker can be seen dressed in casuals as he waves to the media personnel present at the venue.

Sep 07, 2022 15:15 IST

Brahmastra Movie LIVE News Updates: The stage is set for Ranbir-Alia

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are holding a press conference in Delhi today. The stage is set for the Brahmastra stars. Here’s a glimpse of PVR Plaza in Connaught Place, where the event will take place:

Sep 07, 2022 15:05 IST

Brahmastra Movie LIVE News Updates: Amid protests, Alia-Ranbir starrer sells more than 1 lakh tickets

Despite all the boycott calls and protests, Brahmastra has managed to sell 1.31 lakh in national chains for the opening day till September 7, 12 midnight and 2.50 lakh plus tickets for the opening weekend in the three national chains, according to reports.

Sep 07, 2022 14:54 IST

Brahmastra Movie Release LIVE Updates: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to hold press con in Delhi

Following the protests in Ujjain, where Alia and Ranbir were not allowed to enter the Mahakal temple, the couple will hold a press conference in Delhi, today, September 7. The invite to the press conference was sent out to the media on Tuesday. Fans have already gathered outside PVR Plaza in Connaught Place to catch a glimpse of the Brahmastra stars.

Sep 07, 2022 14:46 IST

Brahmastra Movie Release LIVE Updates: Why is 'boycott Brahmastra' and 'Alia my foot' trending?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra is facing the wrath of netizens right before its release. They are demanding a boycott of the Ayan Mukerji directorial for several reasons. Some of them are upset with Ranbir over his old comment on beef eating. Meanwhile, others are trending ‘Alia my foot’ over the actress’ statement where she said, “If you don’t like, don’t watch me."

Sep 07, 2022 14:37 IST

Brahmastra Movie LIVE News Updates: Ayan Mukerji trends on Twitter as fans show support

Amid calls of boycott, fans have also come out in support of Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji has been trending on Twitter as netizens wished the filmmaker luck for his upcoming release.

Sep 07, 2022 14:22 IST

Brahmastra Movie LIVE News Updates: Ranbir-Alia fans gather outside PVR Plaza in Delhi

Ahead of the scheduled press conference in New Delhi today, fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have gathered outside PVR Plaza in Connaught Place, where the event will take place at 2:30 pm.

Fans gather outside PVR plaza, CP, to catch a glimpse of Alia and Ranbir.
Sep 07, 2022 14:08 IST

Brahmastra Movie Protests LIVE Updates: Cops cane-charge protestors in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh police cane-charged activists of Bajrang Dal, who protested against Ranbir Kapoor when he arrived in Mahakal for darshan. In one of the videos, police officials are seen beating and taking away one of the protesters.

Sep 07, 2022 14:04 IST

Brahmastra Movie Controversy LIVE: Protestors chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Ujjain

Massive protests broke out in Ujjain’s Mahakal after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at the temple for darshan. The celebrity couple were not allowed to enter the temple by protestors over Ranbir’s old remark on beef-eating. “We are protesting against Ranbir Kapoor and won’t let him enter the Mahakal temple," a protestor said. “He made derogatory statements against our gaumata. He had said eating beef is good."

Sep 07, 2022 13:56 IST

Brahmastra Movie Release LIVE Updates: Why is 'boycott Brahmastra' trending?

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra has been facing the calls for boycott on social media for a while now. A section of the internet pointed out that Ranbir worked with Aamir Khan in his movie PK, which allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Others are upset with Ranbir’s beef statement.

Sep 07, 2022 13:50 IST

Brahmastra Movie Release News LIVE Updates: Check out film's run time

Brahmastra Part -1: Shiva is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. The first part of the trilogy is said to have a run time of 2 hours, 46 minutes, and 54 seconds. Apart from this, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted it a UA certificate.

Sep 07, 2022 13:47 IST

Brahmastra Controversy LIVE Updates: Makers lost Rs 1.50 cr after Hyderbad event cancelled

The special event for Brahmastra promotions in Hyderabad with Jr NTR as the chief guest was cancelled at the last minute. According to ETimes, the special Brahmastra event’s cancellation has led to a massive loss of Rs 1.5 crores. “There was proper police permission but due to overcrowding the permission was revoked the makers must have lost about Rs 1.50 crore," the source said. Read the full story, here.

Sep 07, 2022 13:42 IST

Brahmastra News LIVE Updates: Costliest ticket for Ranbir's film being sold at Rs 2,200

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to hit the theatres on September 9. NCR is selling the most expensive ticket for Brahmastra. Based on the prices seen on BookMyShow, a ticket for Brahmastra at PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, costs a whopping Rs 2,200, sans the overhead charges. Read the full story, here.

Sep 07, 2022 13:38 IST

Brahmastra Movie Release News LIVE Updates: Film records impressive advance booking

Despite all the boycott calls and protests, Brahmastra has managed to sell 1.31 lakh in national chains for opening day till September 7 and 2.50 lakh plus tickets for the opening weekend in the three national chains. Read the full story, here.

Sep 07, 2022 13:34 IST

Brahmastra Movie Release Controversy: Boycott Brahmastra trends on Twitter

Hashtag 'boycott Brahmastra' is still trending on Twitter. The film has been facing boycott calls on social media for several reasons. While some are upset with Ranbir's old comment on beef-eating, others have been expressing displeasure over Alia's recent statement wherein she said, "If you don't like, don't watch me."
Sep 07, 2022 13:26 IST

Brahmastra Movie Controversy LIVE Updates: Ranbir-Alia to hold press con in Delhi

After facing protests in Ujjain, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to arrive in New Delhi for a press conference of Brahmastra today. The invite of the press conference was sent out to the media on Tuesday.
Sep 07, 2022 13:24 IST

Brahmastra News LIVE Updates: Beef trends after Ranbir's old statement goes viral

Hashtag 'beef' trends on Twitter after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were forced to escape the Mahakal temple following massive protests over Ranbir's old remark on beef-eating. One user wrote, "Beef eater has no place in Mahakal. Period. #BoycottBrahmastra."

Sep 07, 2022 13:17 IST

Brahmastra Movie Release News LIVE Updates: Ayan Mukerji reacts to protests

While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were stopped from offering prayers at Mahakal, Ayan Mukerji went inside the temple for darshan. Ayan also interacted with the media after offering prayers at the temple. He spoke about his experience of witnessing the puja. When asked about the protests outside the temple, Ayan replied, “Sir, there is nothing to say..."

Sep 07, 2022 13:14 IST

Brahmastra Movie Release LIVE Updates: Ranbir-Alia shown black flags

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were shown black flags as they were entering the Mahakal temple. Bajrang Dal workers raised ‘Jai Shriram’ slogans when Ranbir and Alia arrived at the spot to take darshan, according to the news agency PTI.

Sep 07, 2022 13:12 IST

Brahmastra Movie Release News LIVE: Alia-Ranbir stopped from entering Mahakal temple

Bollywood actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were stopped from entering the famous Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain for the 'Shamshera' star's alleged remarks over beef-eating. Alia and Ranbir were to join Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji for the Mahakal aarti but the duo faced massive protests outside the temple by Bajrang Dal activists. Read the full story, here.

Brahmastra hits the theatres on September 9.

Brahmastra has sparked protests in Ujjain over Ranbir’s past statement on beef-eating that has resurfaced on social media. The celebrity couple had visited the city’s famous Mahakal temple to offer their prayers but were forced to skip the aarti after protestors didn’t let them enter the temple.

What did Ranbir Kapoor say on beef and why he is facing protests?
Bajrang Dal workers raised ‘Jai Shriram’ slogans when Ranbir Kapoor, along with his wife Alia Bhatt, arrived at the Mahakal temple for darshan ahead of the release of Brahmastra. They were protesting against the actor for his 2011 statement on beef eating. In 2011, Ranbir Kapoor while promoting his film Rockstar said he loved eating beef. “My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan,” he had said. The old video has gone viral on social media ahead of the release of Brahmastra and Ranbir Kapoor is being slammed for eating beef.

Why is Brahmastra being boycotted on social media?
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra has been facing the calls for boycott on social media for a while now. A section of the internet pointed out that Ranbir worked with Aamir Khan in his movie PK, which allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Some reshared the screenshot of a scene from Brahmastra where Ranbir is entering a Durga Puja pandal in shoes. This scene in question had earlier caused a controversy, however, director Ayan Mukerji issued a clarification, stating that it was not a temple but a pandal and hence Ranbir was wearing shoes. Others are unhappy with Ranbir’s beef statement.

What is the budget of Brahmastra?
The Ayan Mukerji directorial is said to be made on a budget of Rs 400 crores. Ayan’s dream project Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in important roles. According to multiple media reports, the film’s expenses, excluding print and publicity are Rs 410 crores.

However, despite all the boycott calls and protests, Brahmastra has managed to sell 1.31 lakh in national chains for opening day till September 7 and 2.50 lakh plus tickets for the opening weekend in the three national chains.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here