Brahmastra Movie LIVE News Updates: Ranbir-Alia Avoid Question on Mahakal Protests; Ayan Says 'I Felt Bad'; 'Beef' Trends

Brahmastra hits the theatres on September 9.

Brahmastra has sparked protests in Ujjain over Ranbir’s past statement on beef-eating that has resurfaced on social media. The celebrity couple had visited the city’s famous Mahakal temple to offer their prayers but were forced to skip the aarti after protestors didn’t let them enter the temple.

What did Ranbir Kapoor say on beef and why he is facing protests?

Bajrang Dal workers raised ‘Jai Shriram’ slogans when Ranbir Kapoor, along with his wife Alia Bhatt, arrived at the Mahakal temple for darshan ahead of the release of Brahmastra. They were protesting against the actor for his 2011 statement on beef eating. In 2011, Ranbir Kapoor while promoting his film Rockstar said he loved eating beef. “My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan,” he had said. The old video has gone viral on social media ahead of the release of Brahmastra and Ranbir Kapoor is being slammed for eating beef.

Why is Brahmastra being boycotted on social media?

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra has been facing the calls for boycott on social media for a while now. A section of the internet pointed out that Ranbir worked with Aamir Khan in his movie PK, which allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Some reshared the screenshot of a scene from Brahmastra where Ranbir is entering a Durga Puja pandal in shoes. This scene in question had earlier caused a controversy, however, director Ayan Mukerji issued a clarification, stating that it was not a temple but a pandal and hence Ranbir was wearing shoes. Others are unhappy with Ranbir’s beef statement.

What is the budget of Brahmastra?

The Ayan Mukerji directorial is said to be made on a budget of Rs 400 crores. Ayan’s dream project Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in important roles. According to multiple media reports, the film’s expenses, excluding print and publicity are Rs 410 crores.

However, despite all the boycott calls and protests, Brahmastra has managed to sell 1.31 lakh in national chains for opening day till September 7 and 2.50 lakh plus tickets for the opening weekend in the three national chains.

