Brahmastra Part 1 Collects 360 Crs in 10 Days at Worldwide Box Office, Ayan Mukerji Thanks Audience

It’s been the 11th day since the release of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. The one of the most anticipated films of India did have its own flaws, but there is no denying that the audience showered as much love as criticism to the Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer. In fact, it is being said that the film’s collection had crossed that of The Kashmir Files to become the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2022. Now, as the film reaches Dya 11, director Ayan Mukerji shared the film has already made a gross collection of Rs. 360 crores worldwide.

Advertisement

Taking to his social media, Ayan Mukerji thanked the audience for all the love, while sharing the numbers for the film. He also mentioned that he has been ‘absorbing and learning deeply’ from all the criticisms- positive and negative. He wrote, “BRAHMĀSTRA Part One is 11 days old today, and on this Monday (day of Shiv ) putting out some good pure energy for… *What the Film has achieved so far! ❤️ *The Journey it will continue over the next few weeks as the festive season comes upon us! *All the Audience Feedback we have received (good, and not so good) - all of which we are absorbing and learning deeply from!! *All the AMAZING Fan Theories out there (some of which we’re definitely going to use in our Future!) *PART TWO: DEV & The ASTRAVERSE! I didn’t think I would be ready to get back to work as soon as this first baby was delivered, but the Energy from our Audiences has given me the Energy to jump straight back into it…! For all this… Thank you ❤️" See the post here:

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the magnum opus is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here