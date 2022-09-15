Brahmastra Part 2: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone To Play Dev and Amrita? Here's What We Know

Since the release of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, Ayan Mukerji has left everyone theorising who Dev is. While many names have sprung up, including Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan is staying tight-lipped about the film. However, a journalist seems to have accidentally confirmed that Ranveer is indeed playing Dev in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev.

In a video, Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra revealed that Ayan has roped in Ranveer for the film. “I hope that the learnings of this film (Brahmastra Part One) enable them (the makers) to make a kickass part two with of course Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone," she said, making the accidental slip.

Fans who have watched the film would remember that Brahmastra introduced Deepika Padukone as Amrita, the Jal Astra. She plays the role of Shiva’s (Ranbir Kapoor) mother. Although only a glimpse, Ayan did give a good look at Deepika as the character.

Meanwhile, speaking with News18.com, Ayan revealed that he had read the theories about Dev. “I can’t reveal who Dev is. I have been reading a lot of names but it will be a mystery for a while," he said.

“Just yesterday Alia shared a few fan theories with me and some of them really caught my attention. So we are going to give a hard knock and make the script of part two fresher and then we’ll start looking into the production part. We have primarily locked the script. I am taking a lot of leanings from part one. There is a lot of feedback which we will look into and will try and include it and make the second part better than the first one," he added.

The filmmaker also revealed that he is aiming at releasing the second Brahmastra film within three years. Meanwhile, Brahmastra is doing good business at the box office.

