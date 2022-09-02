Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad Cancelled, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli Apologise

A massive pre-release event that was planned on Friday in Hyderabad was canceled at the last minute. The pre-release event with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and SS Rajamouli, was to feature Jr NTR as the chief guest. Fans were also expected to be a part of the event.

However, just moments before the event was to kickstart, the media gathered at the venue was informed that the event has been canceled. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Brahmastra pre-release event has been cancelled. Inconvenience regretted," read an artwork featuring Dharma Productions logo and others involved in the film which has been shared by fan clubs and a few prominent media personalities.

Turns out the sudden cancellation was due to the fact that police personnel were deployed on Ganesh Chaturthi duty. Explaining the situation, Rajamouli said, “The event at Ramaoji Rao studios was unfortunately cancelled. The makers of Bhrahmastra had taken all the necessary permissions from the commissioner of police, but it had to be cancelled as all the police personnel were busy and were deployed om Ganpati duty."

Advertisement

“There was a huge performance which was planned where Ranbir Kapoor was explaining about playing with fire, the power his character Shiva possesses in the film to Jr NTR and then NTR was going to do a big explosion, but we couldn’t do it. Hopefully we will do it once Bhramastra becomes a huge success," he added.

Jr NTR, who was the special guest of the evening, also tried to pacify fans, “I would like to apologies to all my fans and the national media who were very excited for the event."

Heartbroken fans took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment over not being able to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh? New Brahmastra Video Leaves Fans Divided; Watch

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Last week, the director of the film, Ayan Mukerji took to social media and announced that the RRR fame and popular Telugu actor Jr NTR will be joining the Brahmastra event in Hyderabad as a chief guest. He shared a video on his Instagram handle which not only had a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor from his upcoming movie but also presented Jr NTR’s fierce RRR look.

“Through the journey of this movie, there have been some very big personalities and achievers who have left me short of words with their generosity towards us. Another such Star in Brahmāstra’s Sky is now NTR… who is going to shine bright as he always does, at our movie’s biggest event in Hyderabad! Coming together with Ranbir, Alia, Nag Sir, our Team, and of course Rajamouli Garu, for whom my love, respect and gratitude has no boundaries. So excited about Tarak giving Brahmāstra some love and energy, and helping us take our movie into the Telugu Universe (sic)," Ayan wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

For the unversed, RRR director SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in the South. Telugu actor Nagarjuna also plays a vital role in the Ranbir-Alia-led film. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, with a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated to release on September 9.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here