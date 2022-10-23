Brahmastra: Ranbir-Alia Starrer Gets OTT Release Date, Ayan Mukerji Expresses Excitement

After enjoying massive success in theatres, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is now set for its OTT release. On Sunday, the director of the film, Ayan Mukerji took to social media and announced that Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4 onwards. This means that those who haven’t watched the film so far and those who want to watch it again can now do so at their home only.

“BRAHMĀSTRA & DISNEY+HOTSTAR 💥💥💥 From Nov. 4th, Brahmāstra begins a new journey as it becomes available for Streaming on Disney+Hotstar!" Mukerji wrote.

Further expressing excitement about the OTT release, Ayan Mukerji added, “We have continued to work on the movie since its theatrical release to refine the movie technically for your phones, televisions and computers… added a few subtle things to the movie… and I am excited for Brahmāstra to be in your homes soon so it can be experienced afresh in the most convenient manner!!!"

Brahmastra was released in theatres on September 9. It is the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared the screen. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film. Brahmastra earned close to Rs 400 crores at the box office worldwide.

Meanwhile, fans are now excited about the sequel of the film. Recently, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Ayan talked about Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev and shared that he plans to release the film in three years. “The basic storyline of part two and part three has always been in place. The entire concentration so far was on Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva as that was the foundation film in the trilogy. Our goal is to make the film in a much shorter period. The idea is to come out with the film in three years," he said.

