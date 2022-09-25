Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Starrer To Be Available In Just Rs 100 From Sept 26-29

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has emerged as one of the biggest superhit films of the year. Recently, the film received an overwhelming response on the occasion of National Cinema Day. Considering the same, director Ayan Mukerji has now announced that fans will be able to watch Brahmastra in theatres in just Rs 100.

Sharing the news on his official Instagram handle, Ayan wrote, “Excited about this scheme! National Cinema Day may have taught us something about finding the right ticket price point to allow more audiences to enjoy the movie experience on the big screen! Something which we are incredibly passionate about!"

“With an attitude of always learning and trying new things, we hope this scheme brings some interesting positive learning to us all… and we hope our audiences continue to enjoy Brahmāstra this week, as we kick off Navratri celebrations from tomorrow!" his caption added.

On National Cinema Day, marked on September 24, films were available in theatres for just Rs 75. Reportedly, Brahmastra earned ₹11 crore nett in all languages on the same day.

Talking about Brahmastra, it is the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared the screen. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film. Recently, Ranbir talked about the film’s success and shared how his late father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor would have been ‘very happy’ seeing the collections.

Now, fans have been waiting for the sequel of the film. Recently, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Ayan talked about Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev and shared that he plans to release the film in three years. “The basic storyline of part two and part three has always been in place. The entire concentration so far was on Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva as that was the foundation film in the trilogy. Our goal is to make the film in a much shorter period. The idea is to come out with the film in three years," he said.

