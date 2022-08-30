Home » News » Movies » Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Fights Fire In New Promo But Is That Deepika Padukone's Voice We Hear?

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Fights Fire In New Promo But Is That Deepika Padukone's Voice We Hear?

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2022, 16:18 IST

Mumbai, India

Is Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra? Reports and a new promo has fans believing so.
Brahmastra is set to release in less than 10 days and fans think Ayan Mukerji might have just teased Deepika Padukone's role in the film.

Is Deepika Padukone lending her voice in the new promo of Brahmastra? Well, that’s what the internet debating over. On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji took to their respective social media handles to kick off the 10-day countdown for the film along with a new promo. The promo features Ranbir Kapoor in an action scene, fighting the element of fire.

While Ranbir held the spotlight, it is the voiceover that caught everyone’s attention. Fans took to the comments section of the promos and speculated that it was Deepika’s voice in the background. The speculation is also a result of rumours that she would be seen in a cameo in the film. It is also claimed that Deepika would play a pivotal role in the Brahmastra Part 2.

“That’s Deepika’s voice right?" a fan asked. “This is DEEPIKA’s VOICE!!!" added another. “Am I the Only One Hearing Deepika?" added another. However, a few argued that it was Mouni Roy’s voice. The Naagin actress plays the role of an antagonist in the film.

Sharing the new promo, Ayan got a tad emotional. “Can’t believe we only have 10 days to go before Brahmāstra releases. All these years, Brahmāstra has belonged mainly to me and to the core team around me… But from September 9th - it will belong more to the audiences who experience it and hopefully appreciate it ! Very emotional, nervous, exciting, non-stop work days as we prepare to let Brahmāstra go out fully into this World!" he said on Instagram.

Brahmastra is the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, South megastar Nagarjuna and popular television actress Mouni Roy. The film will hit theatres on September 9.

