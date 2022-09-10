Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Gives Ex Katrina Kaif A Sweet Nod With Some Help From Alia Bhatt

Warning: Brahmastra Spoilers ahead. Brahmastra finally released on Friday, September 9, and what an impressive box office day 1 collection it has recorded. Breaking the dry spell for Bollywood at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra has recorded Rs 75 opening day collections worldwide. The film boasts good VFX and some interesting cameos. However, no one thought that Ayan Mukerji would find a way to include a nod to Katrina Kaif.

In the first half of the film, Ayan dropped jaws when he made Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dance to Katrina Kaif’s hit song Chikni Chameli. The scene comes when Ranbir takes Alia into his world. Celebrating the birthday of a child at the orphanage he grew up, Ranbir was seen dancing to Chikni Chameli. As though the sight of him dancing to his ex’s song was not jaw-dropping worthy, Alia jumped in to groove with him.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva tells the tale of Shiva (Ranbir), a youngster with the superpower to control fire. Dubbed an ‘Astra’, Shiva has visions in which he learns that the world is in danger. Unknowingly, he sets off on a journey to not only protect the universe but also learn to push his limit. He also learns about other astras and meets other superhumans who help wade off the threat. Isha, played by Alia, doubles up as his love interest.

Following the impressive start at the box office, director Ayan Mukerji also expressed his gratitude to the audience for watching the film in cinemas. “A Big Thank You to Everyone Everywhere who has gone to the Cinemas to experience Brahmastra, keeping our movie-going culture, vibrant and dynamic. Looking forward to the next few days."

Brahmastra also laid the ground for the sequel. The film’s pre-credit scene confirmed that the sequel will be titled Brahmastra Part 2 - Dev.

