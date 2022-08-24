Brahmastra: Ranbir, Nagarjuna, Rajamouli Get Musical Welcome In Chennai With Traditional Chenda Melam

The countdown to Brahmastra has begun. The Ayan Mukerji directorial, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, is finally releasing on September 9. With fans looking forward to watching the film, it seems like Ranbir has begun the promotions sans Alia. On Wednesday, the actor was spotted in Chennai with his Brahmastra co-star Nagarjuna. They were joined by SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the film in the South.

Videos and pictures from Chennai have surfaced online to show that SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna and Ranbir Kapoor had a musical welcome courtesy of the traditional Chenda Melam. Trained Chenda Melam musicians surrounded the trio as they made a grand entrance into the promotional venue. Alia, who is pregnant with her first baby, skipped the promotional activity.

The teaser of Brahmastra was launched in Vizag with SS Rajamouli, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji attending the event. At the event, it was revealed that Rajamouli’s father, ace director and screenplay writer V. Vijayendra Prasad recommended a few changes in the film and Ayan incorporated it as well.

Rajamouli had also teased Ayan that while he visited Mumbai twice after the release of RRR, not once did Ayan host a screening of Brahmastra for him. He said, “He has prepared a blockbuster film but still I have a complaint against him. I came to Mumbai twice after the release of RRR, but Ayan did not show the film to me. But he showed the entire film to my father." He laughed and further added, “I am quite upset with him."

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on 09.09.2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Presented by S. S. Rajamouli in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

