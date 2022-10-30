Home » News » Movies » Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Says He Used Ido Portal Method to Graph Shiva's Relationship with Fire

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Says He Used Ido Portal Method to Graph Shiva's Relationship with Fire

Ranbir Kapoor has said that Shiva in Brahmāstra: Part One was a very complex character on paper and they had to do a lot of prep to bring him to life.

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: October 30, 2022, 19:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva in Brahmastra is seen to possess fire as a weapon.
Welcome to the Astraverse! A second chance to witness the power of love and light, and their fight against darkness. The digital premiere of this year’s biggest hit so far - Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is all set to happen on Disney+ Hotstar.

Viewers can relive the grand experience of the fantasy adventure at home in their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam November 4 onwards. The magnum opus is produced by Star Studios & Dharma Productions, and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji.

Talking about the preparations for the character and film, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Shiva was a very complex character on paper. And we had to do a lot of prep to bring him to life. The way he walks, runs, fights, dances - almost every aspect of his physicality that involved movement - had to be designed."

He further spoke about practising the Ido Portal Method, a form of a physical fitness practice utilising the practitioner’s own bodyweight and movements, rather than external weights and machines, to develop strength, agility and flexibility.

“His relationship with fire needed to be graphed - both emotionally and physically. I trained a lot and did many workshops with Ayan and a few specialists, including Ido Portal, who helped me with that graphing. And it finally translated into the character and journey you see on screen," Ranbir said.

The film, which is a visual spectacle, features some of the finest actors across the Indian Film Industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others.

first published: October 30, 2022, 19:30 IST
last updated: October 30, 2022, 19:33 IST

