Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Wears Shoes Inside Temple? Ayan Mukerji Issues Clarification

Ranbir Kapoor is not wearing shoes in a temple, Ayan Mukerji clarifies.
Ayan Mukerji has clarified that Ranbir Kapoor is not wearing shoes in a temple but a pandal in the trailer of Brahmastra.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 19, 2022, 17:20 IST

The trailer of Brahmastra had finally released recently and it gave a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor-led Astraverse. While the trailer paved the way for numerous speculations, a section of the audience noticed that Ranbir is seen wearing shoes when he was making his way into what people assumed for a temple. Soon enough, the film began facing backlash for it.

Ayan Mukerji, who is the director of Brahmastra, took to Instagram and clarified that the scene in question is not a temple but a pandal. “We had some people in our community, upset because of one shot in our Trailer - Ranbir’s character wearing shoes as he rings a Bell. As the Creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here. In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal," he wrote in an Instagram post.

“My own family has been organising a similar kind of Durga Puja Celebration for… 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood. In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal. It is personally important for me to reach out to anyone who may have been upset with this image… because above all, Brahmāstra is created as a movie experience which pays respect to, and celebrates - Indian culture, traditions and history. That is at the heart of why I made this movie, so it is very important to me that this feeling, reaches every Indian who is watching Brahmāstra!" he added.

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film marks their first film together. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in crucial parts. Brahmastra also features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, marking his first big-screen project since the release of Zero.

