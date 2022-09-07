Brahmastra Sells 1.30 Lakh Tickets Despite Protests Against Ranbir; Costliest Ticket for Rs 2,200

Brahmastra has been in news ever since it was announced. After multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film is set to hit the theatres on September 9. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The film also marks Ayan Mukerji’s directorial comeback after a gap of nine years.

While fans have been waiting for the release of Brahmastra with a bated breathe, a section of the internet seems to be upset with Ranbir, who has been facing protests for his past statement on beef-eating.

However, despite all the boycott calls and protests, Brahmastra has managed to sell 1.31 lakh in national chains for opening day till September 7, 12 midnight and 2.50 lakh plus tickets for the opening weekend in the three national chains, according to Pinkvilla. The film is reportedly competing with the likes of Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju, Sultan and Dangal.

Meanwhile, NCR is selling the most expensive ticket for Brahmastra. Based on the prices seen on BookMyShow, a ticket for Brahmastra at PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, costs a whopping Rs 2,200, sans the overhead charges.

Brahmastra has been subjected to boycott calls for over a month now for several reasons. Most recently was when an old video of Ranbir talking about enjoying beef went viral. While Brahmastra is tackling the boycott calls, it is also reported that several theatres in Mumbai opted to temporarily shut down theatres due to lack of business and have their hopes pinned on Brahmastra to revive the business.

Ayan Mukherji’s directorial Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film marks the first of the three-part series planned. It also features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role while it is rumoured that Deepika Padukone is also in the film. Brahmastra is set to hit cinemas on September 9.

