Brahmastra: Taimur Heads To Watch Uncle Ranbir Kapoor's Film, Hrithik Roshan Takes His Kids Too

Brahmastra officially hit the screens on Friday and it has been nothing less than a celebration. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is receiving much love from friends and fans. And now, Ranbir’s nephew aka Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan also made his way to watch the Ayan Mukerji directorial. It seemed like he watched the film with Hrithik Roshan and his sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

The paparazzi spotted Taimur making his way with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The family posed before they made their way to a popular theatre in Juhu. Soon after, Hrithik Roshan and his children were spotted making their way to the same theatre.

Advertisement

A special screening was held last night in Mumbai with Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar hosting a few family members and friends. Following the screening, a video of Neetu Kapoor speaking about the film with Ayan surfaced online. Neetu was heard telling Ayan, “The ending is gripping and outstanding but initially… it takes time (to build). But once the film takes off…" Ayan was seen patiently listening to her feedback through the video.

Advertisement

Brahmastra has been receiving mostly positive reactions from fans as well. Several viewers took to Twitter and have praised the film for its VFX and cameos. “Brahmastra is the next level Hindi cinema blockbuster. This is Ayan Mukerji’s vision, concept, and execution…and what a film he has made. Every scene is epic," a Twitter user wrote. Another said, “Standing ovation and cheerful claps by the audience clearly state that the film is blockbuster. Congratulations team Brahmastra."

Brahmastra released after several delays on September 9.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here