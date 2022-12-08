Brahmastra The Most-Searched Film On Google? Check Out This Year’s Top Trends

It is safe to acknowledge that in recent times, regional films have been doing much better — both commercially and critically — than Bollywood films. Though the boundaries between regional and Hindi cinema have blurred, their comparison often becomes inevitable. The Hindi film industry could not recover from its dull phase during the pandemic and has seen just four hits this year — Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Brahmastra. Films from the South like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Vikram and Kantara have ruled the roost. The only Hindi film that was able to surpass the phenomenal success of these South movies was Brahmastra.

Collecting a total of Rs 431 crore worldwide, Brahmastra also won acclaim after releasing on OTT. There is yet another department where this film has beaten all the other biggies. According to media reports, this year, the film Brahmastra has been googled the most. It defeated films like RRR, KGF 2 and The Kashmir Files to become the most-searched film on Google this year.

Advertisement

Let’s talk about one other top trend on Google this year.

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Urfi Javed might have been the most discussed actresses, but none of them made it to the top of Google search list. The actress who was most searched on Google this year is Sushmita Sen, despite staying away from mainstream cinema for quite some time.

Earlier this year, businessman Lalit Modi shared an intimate picture with Sushmita, which hinted towards a relationship with her. The actress later denied it. But this incident is believed to be the reason why Sushmita has been trending on Google this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here