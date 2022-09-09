Brahmastra Twitter Review: Fans Call Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Mythological Drama 'Blockbuster'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s maiden collaborative project, Brahmastra, finally hit the box office on Friday, September 9. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. In the past few days, the makers of the Brahmastra left no stone unturned to promote the film to the masses, be it by visiting temples or giving press interviews together. Now, moviegoers have begun to flock to the theatres to watch Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious project. Moreover, many have also taken to social media to share their reviews upon watching the film on Twitter.

Just like the makers promised, Brahmastra seems to have impressed a majority section of the audience. While a user lauded Ayan Mukerji’s concept, “Brahmastra is the next level Hindi cinema blockbuster. This is Ayan Mukerji’s vision, concept, and execution…and what a film he has made. Every scene is epic."

Another said, “Standing ovation and cheerful claps by the audience clearly state that the film is blockbuster. Congratulations team Brahmastra."

A netizen called it a blockbuster, “Already Watched. Amazing work done by Ayan Mukerji. Film deserves a mass audience. One word review: Blockbuster."

One more added, “Blockbuster Brahmastra 100% guaranteed. The level of thrill, mystery, and action. Unmatchable. Ayan Mukerji has outdone himself. Absolute madness. So proud of the whole team. Makes each and every Indian proud."

A user praised Ranbir Kapoor and also dropped hints about a big twist in the climax and stated, “Ranbir Kapoor aag laga di bhai aag (you killed it). Bollywood will really feel proud after this. SRK cameo top class. One very big twist coming on your way. Perfect climax."

The first part of the trilogy introduces the character of Shiva (Played by Ranbir Kapoor), a DJ who learns about his bizarre connection with the element of fire. Unbeknownst to his power, Shiva meets the leader of a sage group who informs him about Brahmastra, the strongest weapon of all, which can destroy the entire universe. Under the sage’s guidance, Shiva masters to harness his power and learns that he has the ability to awaken Brahmastra. Meanwhile, the queen of dark forces, Junoon, is also playing her twisted games to procure Brahmastra for evil reasons. This foundation of mystical forces forms the crux of Brahmastra, along with Shiva’s irrevocable love for Isha (Played by Alia Bhatt).

