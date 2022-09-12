Brahmastra: Why We Think Alia Bhatt's Isha Will Be Most Shocking Twist in Ayan Mukerji's Astraverse

This article contains major spoilers for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, ended in a way that shocked the audience and left a lot of questions for the future. It’s only been three days since the Ayan Mukerji directorial hit the theatres and there have been endless theories and speculation about “the Astraverse" universe and what it all means for the second part.

As we know, Brahmastra: Part One Shiva is the first in an ambitiously planned trilogy which marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe, The Astraverse. Right after the breath-taking climax of the movie, Brahmastra Part Two: Dev is announced, much to the delight of all the fans. This announcement has led to many questions, but more on that later. While the first part of the film focuses on the story of Shiva (Ranbir), a young DJ and an orphan, who discovers that he is born with a special power that makes him immune to fire, we feel it’s Shiva’s love interest, Isha (Alia), who secretly drives the story and has a bigger purpose in the Astraverse.

Advertisement

Even though it’s shown that Isha comes from an affluent family with no connection to Brahmastra whatsoever, we feel she is very much linked to the Astraverse. How? Well, we think Isha is either sent by Shiva’s mother, Amrita, or is one of her avatars who has come to protect him following his horrified visions of a dark force, led by Junoon (Mouni Roy) who is seeking to unite the pieces of Brahmastra and achieve world domination and mass destruction.

To put this into context: In the second half of Brahmastra Part One, Shiva is informed about his parents — Dev and Amrita- the Brahmansh’s warriors and the protectors of the Brahmastra, the most powerful weapon of the gods. It’s further revealed that Shiva’s father, Dev, once deceitfully attempted to conquer the Brahmastra but failed to do so after Amrita split it into three pieces. We also get to know that Junoon is Dev’s disciple who is collecting the pieces of Brahmastra in order to resurrect him. So there is a possibility that Amrita, too, might have sent someone to save his child. Maybe that’s why Shiva instantly falls in love with Isha, right from the moment he sees her. This could also be the reason why the film didn’t focus much on Isha’s family background and kept her character a mystery throughout.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

We know you must be thinking that Amrita is dead so how this can be possible. But we are certain that Amrita is still very much alive. Even though Shiva believes that his mother died of his fire when he was young, we think Amrita survived the fire because she had a ‘Jal Astra’. She might have left Shiva alone for the good, thinking Brahmastra was inactive and he could now continue living his life like other normal people. So we believe as soon as she learns that someone is actively looking for the pieces of Brahmastra again, she simply sends Isha to become Shiva’s shield.

Advertisement

There have been many moments in the film that hint Isha is more than just a love angle in the story. When Shiva emits fire for the first time to kill Junoon’s man, Raftaar, outside the ashram, Isha barely gets any burn injuries. In another scene, when Shiva refuses to train at the ashram, it is Isha who encourages him to go for it. It could be because she already knew that Shiva would be Junoon’s next target as the third piece of Brahmastra was with him and that only this training could stop Mouni’s character from achieving her goal.

Advertisement

The other thing that makes us suspicious about Alia’s character when she asks Shiva, before leaving the ashram, “Tum mere bina theek rahoge na, Shiva (Will you be fine without me)?" Later, when she goes back to Shiva’s house on Guruji’s command (Amitabh Bachchan) to get his important stuff, not only does she get attacked by Junoon’s man, Zor, (who has a ‘Nandi Astra’) there but she also falls off the building, and yet she survives. (Note: Guruji’s people were not around Isha when she fell off the terrace to save herself from Zor.)

Moreover, we don’t think any random woman could be Shiva’s button or light. If Isha is Shiva’s button then she definitely has to have some sort of connection to all the happenings and we certainly cannot ignore the fact that Isha has a very different kind of aura around her which is otherworldly. That is probably why Shiva goes like, ‘Kya ho tum?’ when he sees her. Hence, we strongly feel that Alia Bhatt’s character will bring the most shocking plot twist to “The Astraverse" in Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here