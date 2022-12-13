Brahmastra Writer Hussain Dalal Ties The Knot; Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy Congratulate Couple

Writer-actor Hussain Dalal tied the knot with Zeeba in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday. Dalal is known for penning the dialogues for films such as Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra and Karan Johar’s Kalank. He also wrote the dialogues for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The filmmaker took to his official Instagram handle to drop a series of photos in which the couple looks nothing short of mesmerising.

The bride chose a pastel green lehenga for her nikah ceremony whereas Dalal wore a green kurta. Sharing the photos, he penned a long, emotional note. He wrote, ““Her laugh was love at first sight to the blind man in a dark cave" - atticus. Zeeba came into my life at the peak of the pandemic and while the world had found no cures or answers I had found mine ♥️. We met for the first time not like strangers, but lovers who hadn’t met in centuries and before I could make up my mind, my heart knew … my heart knew what hearts know. Zeeba made me realise what love should feel like.. 1 year and something later here we are… realising our destiny! #alhamdolillah #mashallah"

He concluded, “A big thank you to @theweddingstory_official for capturing the most beautiful days of our life with such beauty and grace ♥️"

As soon as he dropped the photos, his friends and industry colleagues took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Alia Bhatt wrote, “How gorgeous ❤️ congratulations “. Mouni Roy wrote, “Heartiest congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Actress Sayani Gupta’s comment read, “Stay blessed @hussain.dalal @bibizeebamiraie May you only be touched by beauty and light! ❤️"

