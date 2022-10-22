Brahmastra's VFX Team Roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s Fighter: Report

Makers of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter have roped in the VFX company that had worked in Brahmastra. The company, Double Negative (DNEG), received a lot of appreciation for their work in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that Fighter is an aerial action film, and the visual spectacle of those aerial action sequences will be a kind of experience for Indian audiences. “The team is clear to mount the film on a certain scale and hence, they have decided to rope in the best VFX company of India, who has also been rewarded multiple times at the Oscars,” the source said.

Some scenes of this upcoming film will be shot at real locations, but many on green screens as well. It will be a kind of hybrid filmmaking. The VFX will enhance the visuals of those action scenes shot in real time.

After the great success of Bang Bang and War, Hrithik Roshan is reunited with Siddharth Anand for Fighter, which is being touted as India's first-ever aerial action thriller. The film is scheduled to go on floors on November 15. And it's already on the news and all over the internet how Hrithik Roshan is preparing a 12-week transformation regime for his upcoming film.

Hrithik will be seen playing the role related to an Indian Airbase Officer, for which he is spending a lot of time in preparations.

The film stars Deepika Padukone opposite Hrithik This will be the first time that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen together, which is creating more excitement among the fans that it has become a buzz all over the internet.

Fighter is scheduled to hit the theatres in the second half of the next year. Meanwhile, DNEG is also reported to working on the graphics of Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Ramayana. Presently, the pre-visualisation of the film is underway.

