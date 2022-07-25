Brand-New Serials On Their Way to Treat The Audience On Zee Marathi

Many channels are coming up with new television shows to survive in the TRP race. Similarly, some brand-new serials are on their way to treating the audience on Zee Marathi. Yes, you read that right.

In the coming month, Tu Chala Udaanq and Nava Gadi Ana Rajya Nava are going to start airing on Zee Marathi. Additionally, two more shows, Bus Bhai Bus and Dance Maharashtra Dance, will also premiere on the channel. No, that’s not it.

Apart from these shows, Appi Amchi Collector will also be aired. The serial has been finalised and the shooting has begun.

Vajra Production has produced the series. Marathi actress Shweta Shinde has started Vajra production along with Sanjay Khambe. Vajra Productions has already produced many serials on Zee Marathi. This includes serials like Lagir Jala Ji, Mrs. Chief Minister, Chhoti Malakin. Now Vraj Productions is coming up with the serial Appi Amchi Collector.

You must be wondering which other series will bid the audience farewell now that the new season is about to premiere. It will soon be revealed and the actors for these new series have yet to be announced.

Starting on Fridays and Saturdays at 9.30 PM, Zee Marathi will air the show Bas Bhai Bus. It will feature a variety of popular female celebrities. After that, on August 8, Nava Gadi Ana Rajya Nava will premiere.

