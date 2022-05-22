Breakers to Go Head-to-head at 7th Edition of BC One Cypher India in Mumbai on June 4

One of the most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition in the world, where breakers go head-to-head to represent their countries, is back with its 7th edition in India. The Red Bull BC One Cypher India, which began in 2015 in the country, will be held on June 4, 2022 at Famous Studios, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai.

This year, Red Bull BC One Camp India will also return for a three-day celebration of hip-hop culture featuring workshops, battles, panels, and more, from June 2-4. This will culminate in the BC One Cypher India, where one b-boy and one b-girl will earn the title of champions and represent the country at the Last Chance Cypher at the World Final in New York. The 19th edition of Red Bull BC One World Final will be held on November 12, 2022, at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, USA.

Workshops, panels, and battles at the Camp are open to the public and those interested in participating are required to register for each session. Those interested in attending Camp as a viewer may sign up for a day viewing pass and watch all the action going down on the main Camp floor. This is the 7th edition of the BC One Cypher India, and the second edition of the Camp.

The top 16 b-boys and top 8 b-girls competing at the Cypher India were selected following a series of city qualifiers held in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. These were judged by BC One All Star Menno, star South Korean b-boy Differ, and B-Boy Cheno from Bangkok.

