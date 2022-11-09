Breathe Into The Shadows S2 Review: Abhishek Bachchan's Talent Goes Waste in This Unimpressively Written Show

When you have a character with a split personality circumnavigating a crime story, chaos, of a good kind, is likely to ensue. It takes a masterful storyteller to add a certain kind of madness and chaos, which eventually helps up the profoundly inherent thrill quotient and nervous anticipation. The second season of the Amazon Prime original series Breathe: Into The Shadows promises a frenzied rollercoaster ride, but it comes to a halt pretty soon. In one scene, acclaimed actor Nithya Menen’s Abha, in a moment of frustration and rage, says, ‘I’m not going to be a part of this madness.’ It is said that there lies method in madness and beauty in chaos. But Breathe: Into The Shadows season two has no method, no madness, no beauty and no chaos.

The latest season picks up from where the first season had come to an end. J, who is infamously known as the Ravan killer, gets arrested by inspector Kabir Sawant after he commits four murders as part of his plan to erase off ten sins of Ravana. Avinash, along with his vicious alter ego J, is in a mental institution under the care of doctors for the past three years. He spends most of his time shaping clay into animals, which he wants to gift to his daughter, Siya, after he goes back home. But one day, he gets abducted by Victor Behl, another resident at the institution and J’s fan. Will the duo be able to carry out the rest of the murders or be crushed at Kabir’s hands again? You have to watch the rest of the series to find out.

Advertisement

What might seem like a fairly interesting storyline and turn of events on paper doesn’t translate the same way onscreen. It further gets diluted by the extremely lazy writing. One needs a lot of patience to get through each episode, which takes its own sweet time to come to progress onto the next. While 40-minutes per episode might be the standard duration, the languorous and insipidly meandering pace heavily affects the narrative.

The lack of meticulous attention to details will also add to your woes. The first episode of this season starts off with Avinash sitting at his rather cosy room in the mental institution with a cutesy study table. For a person trying to battle his inner demons and confined to the four walls of a room of the size of a match-box, Abhishek Bachchan appears too polished and manicured. And this, largely, is the issue with the show as a whole. The screenplay isn’t cooked to perfection and dullness looms large. The makers don’t go deep and far enough to explore the dichotomy between Avinash and J, the metaphor attached to the Ravana theory and Victor’s quirky disposition, which in a way stands out as the most interesting character when viewed from above the surface.

Advertisement

The twists and turns also fall flat. The crime drama thriller will offer you no moments that will leave you intrigued about what happens next. The narrative isn’t gripping enough and there are hardly any moment that leaves an impact on you. The note on which season two comes to a close won’t make you sit up and think as you would have already seen it coming.

Advertisement

Abhishek’s J fails to cause a stir despite being a violent and vehement narcissist and that happens primarily due to the laidback writing. This performance serves as a stumbling block and devolution in the AB 2.0 phenomenon that boasts of some brilliant works in films like Manmarziyan and Dasvi. He is truly wasted.

Amit Sadh as Kabir Sawant doesn’t bring much to the table either. He doesn’t say much but lets his eyes do most of the talking but that doesn’t really help conveying his astuteness and resoluteness. His pursuit to take over J and his abductor doesn’t seem very earnest and enterprising.

Advertisement

Nithya, however, is like a breath of fresh air. You wait for her scenes and every time she appears, she lights up the frame. However, the actor, who is known to be one of the finest artistes and have delivered a bevy of acclaimed films over the years, deserves better. She’s torn between doing the right and indulging in the wrong but that interplay never really is given much importance and so, you won’t end up sympathising with her. But it would be interesting to see a spin-off featuring the luminous and talented Nithya because you’re left wanting to know so much more about her.

Naveen Kasturia as Victor Behl grabs attention for his portrayal of a quirky and odd-ball character. He is a revelation. At the end of it, you will surely be waiting to see what he brings next. Saiyami Kher as Shirley is decent.

Advertisement

All in all, Breathe: Into The Shadows is a lacklustre fest. You can skip this one. If you want to watch Abhishek, you can revisit Dasvi. And if you want to see Nithya in all her glory, go back to her last two releases, Thiruchitrambalam and 19(1)(a). This cast truly deserves a better script.

Read all the Latest Movies News here