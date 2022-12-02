Bride-to-Be Hansika Motwani Can't Stop Smiling on Her Mehendi Ceremony, Watch Video

Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot to her fiance, Sohael Khaturiya. The actress will be exchanging her vows on December 4th. Recently, pictures and videos from her Mehendi ceremony went viral on Instagram. The couple will reportedly get married at the Mundotta Fort and Palace in Rajasthan. For her Mehendi ceremony, which was held on December 1, the actress was seen wearing an orange sharara set. She accessories her looks with a silver jhumka and minimal makeup.

The actress can also be seen grooving with Mehendi applied to her hands.

Advertisement

Take a look at the photos and videos:

Recently, she gave a glimpse of her bachelorette party and it is all things fun. The bride-to-be shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen having a fun time partying with hr bridesmaids. The actress can be seen wearing a bride-to-be sash in one of the clips from the montage and her friends can be seen dressed in silk robes.

Recently, a Hindustan Times source said about Hansika, “The actor is planning a close-knit Mata Chowki to start off the wedding celebrations. While the wedding is in Jaipur, Hansika wanted to start the journey of getting married in Mumbai itself. That is why she is starting on a devotional note, by organising Mata ki Chowki in suburbs of Mumbai next week."

Advertisement

The source also said that the function will be held by her family, and close friends. The couple will get married on the evening of December 4 with the Haldi ceremony planned for the morning of the same day. Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony will be held on December 3, with December 2 being booked for Sufi night.

Read all the Latest Movies News here