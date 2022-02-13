Bride-to-Be Shibani Dandekar Admits Being 'Exhausted but Excited' Ahead of Wedding With Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are all set to marry on February 21. Shibani posted a photo of herself sleeping on a couch on Saturday, stating that she was exhausted. Shibani made it clear when she took to Instagram to share a photo ahead of the big day. She shared a photo of an airport lounge during one of her travel pitstops, attempting to get as much rest as possible.

The bride-to-be can be seen snoozing comfortably inside the airport lounge as she gears up for the wedding festivities.

Shibani’s close friend Gaurav Kapur also commented on the photo, confirming that wedding preparations are underway. He wrote, “I am excited about being exhausted next weekend." Journalist Bhawana Somaaya also wrote, “Where are you, Sweety?" One fan replied to Bhawana’s comment, “Dubai to Mauritius for wedding." One excited fan said, “I am bursting with happiness and waiting to see that one pic when you will look the prettiest in your entire life." A fan asked, “Where is Farhan?" Another one asked, “Excited heading to your wedding destination?"

According to recent reports, the ceremony will be held at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse.

In a recent conversation with Bombay Times, Farhan’s lyricist father Javed Akhtar confirmed the wedding. He said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners."

Javed also added that it will be an intimate ceremony. “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai (We are yet to send out the invitations.)" He also described Shibani as a “very nice girl" and stated that the family truly adores her.

Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The former couple, who got divorced in 2017, have two daughters together, Shakya and Akira. Farhan started dating Shibani in 2018.

