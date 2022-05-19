Bridgerton Actor Charithra Chandran On How Colorism Made Her Avoid Sun: 'When You’re an Immigrant, You Want Assimilate'

Netflix Original, Bridgerton has proved to be a phenomenon on the OTT platform and cemented this fact by securing its place on the top 10 list of most viewed shows since its release in late March this year. South Asian origin actor, Charithra Chandran was sitting at Netflix’s FYSEE experience at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles along with her Indian co-star Simone Ashley when the duo started talking about their roles and how they felt while playing as the iconic sister duo from the second season of Bridgerton.

Bridgerton, since its conception in late December in 2020, was also praised and acclaimed for its diverse cast from different races. This only grew when Chandran and Ashley, who are both Indians, were cast in dominant roles in the series. The fact that the two actors have darker skin than most Indians in Hollywood movies, generated more waves among viewers.

Advertisement

In an interview with Variety, Charitha Chandran, who played Edwina Sharma said, “Coming to L.A., it was a profound moment because I spent my life avoiding the sun.I spent my whole life going outside with a hat on or being fully covered up so I didn’t tan. This is the first time in my life that I walked out and I was like, ‘I can feel it. I can tan.’ And I can feel beautiful. We’re in this position, and maybe people look up to us, I don’ know. But I am on this journey with all those young women, and it’s a daily struggle for me. I hope it’s not for them, but I can only assume that it is."

Chandran, as she teared up, continued, “When you’re young and you’re an immigrant all you want to do is assimilate," she continues. “All you want to do is fit in. And for me that meant rejecting everything that made me special, everything about my culture. I’m getting so emotional but what makes me so happy is seeing young girls embracing their culture and seeing them wearing Indian jewelry and wearing bhindis and being so proud of who they are because that wasn’t my reality." The interview also saw Simone Ashley and Nicola Coughlan in attendance.

Advertisement

Simone Ashley played Kate Sharma, Edwina’s older sister. She said, “To be honest I never worked with another Tamil actress before. We were about to have a rehearsal together and she came in. I was trying to be very professional but I wanted to pull her aside and be like, ‘We have so much to talk about.’"

Nicola Coughlan, who played Penelope Feathrington said, “You always worry about the sophomore slump that people talk about." Chandran added by saying, “It’s so good to know that the love for the show is so genuine and it wasn’t just luck or whatever. People flippin’ loved Season 1 and they love Season 2."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.