Bridgerton Star Charithra Chandran Dons Manish Malhotra Lehenga for Magazine Photoshoot; Fans Are Amazed

Bridgerton fame Charitha Chandran donned fashion maverick Manish Malhotra’s designer lehenga to feature on the cover of the travel magazine Conde Nast Traveller, the Indian edition. The young actress dazzled in a white full-sleeved blouse and a heavily embroidered matching lehenga featuring eccentric work. The ensemble is from the Indian designer’s Khaab Mijwan 2022 collection. With a gorgeous veil on her head, Charitha Chandran’s bridal look is all about elegance and poise.

The hem of her sleeves is accentuated by fur detailing, while the floral embroidery work adds up to the dramatic effect. Featuring a plunging neckline, Chandran’s look is completed with statement necklaces and earrings. Going for minimalism, the actress’ makeup is kept light to make her look simple yet elegant. Meanwhile, sleek hair tied in a neat bun completes her entire look. Every detail matters when it comes to the big fat Indian wedding season, and talking about the same, Manish Malhotra hailed Chandran as ‘Brigerton Diamond’ as he presented her traditional look on social media. Take a look at it below:

The bridal look of the actress has garnered tremendous love and praise on social media. A user said, “Oh my gosh what a beauty”, others hailed her as ‘queen’. A barrage of red heart emoticons have also flooded the comment section of the post.

Charitha Chandran plays Edwina Sharma in author Julia Quinn’s Brigerton series which significantly highlights the presence of Indian-origin elites during the Regency era. Hailing from England, Chandran pursued her bachelor’s in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at Oxford University. Born in a Tamil family, Chandran is relatively new in the world of entertainment.

She is known for playing the role of Sabina Pleasance in the second season of the British spy thriller series Alex Rider. In addition to this, she has also appeared on the TV show Pillow Talk as Stella. Chandran’s feature in Bridgerton season 2 appears to be a turning point in her acting career.

