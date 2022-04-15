Brighten Your Friday Morning by Knowing 9 Things About Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who dated for years, tied the nuptial knot on Thursday in front of their relatives and close friends. Alia was the first one to share photographs on Instagram.

3 tier wedding cake

After taking the vows, the newlyweds cut a delectable three-tiered wedding cake. After cutting the cake, the duo was seen celebrating their new journey in life with a glass of champagne. The couple looked adorable flashing a million-dollar smile.

Prateek Kuhad at wedding

There are also reports that Prateek Kuhad, a famous singer-songwriter, has also performed at the gathering. The family spent a pleasant afternoon together. Prateek sang some of his most famous songs for the couple.

No reception for Ranbir Alia

There were reports that no reception is going to take place for Ranbir and Alia. Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor have confirmed that no wedding reception will take place for the couple. These reports of no reception taking place were further confirmed by Rajendra Singh.

Rishi Kapoor’s friends were not invited to wedding

The wedding was a private affair with only close friends and family members invited. Even late Rishi Kapoor’s late friends were not invited.

Ranbir and Alia didn’t want wedding photos to be leaked:

Reports suggest that Ranbir and Alia didn’t want their wedding photos to be leaked. Still, the photos were clicked and shared by guests.

Mahesh Bhatt welcomed guests wearing a turban:

Alia’s father filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was spotted wearing a turban.

Ranbir lifted Alia:

While posing for the cameras, there was an adorable moment when Ranbir lifted Alia.

Alia Bhatt shared pictures:

Alia has shared a slew of pictures with Ranbir on Instagram. Alia wrote that they spent 5 years together on the balcony of their home. The actor was delighted that it is the same spot where they got married.

Pictures of the couple circulating on social media

50 adorable pictures of the couple are being circulated on social media.

