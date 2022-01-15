Brilliant': Mahesh Babu on Nephew Ashok Galla's Debut Film Hero

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla has made his silver screen debut with the film Hero. The film opened to an enthusiastic response by the audience. Mahesh Babu had also wished his dear nephew before the release of the film, saying that he loved it. The south superstar encouraged Ashok and wished well for the entire team of Hero.

“I thought he was brilliant in the film… I am extremely proud of you and all the best for the big day," Mahesh Babu said, in a video message.

Mahesh Babu has been supporting Ashok in his film journey right from the start. He had shared the first look of the film last year on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote that he was happy to launch the title of his nephew’s debut film. Mahesh had described the then released teaser of this film as super-interesting.

The teaser starts with Ashok riding a horse in cowboy style. He then walks on the train facing the goons. Ashok displays the perfect mannerisms and charisma of a hero as he throws the cigarette stub in style. He then faces the mirror with his face painted as the villain Joker. We get to see the ferociousness of Ashok’s character as he spoke Joker’s most iconic dialogue, “Why so serious?" The teaser then goes off in flashback with Ashok reminded of his love story with Nidhi Agerwal. The teaser ends with Ashok having a wicked laugh.

The trailer of this film promised the audience a power-packed thriller. It seems that director Sriram has managed to correctly identify the interest of the audience. He has included the elements of comedy, action and drama. Ashok’s joker and cowboy look made the audience curious about the film.

Hero has been written and directed by Sriram Adittya. Kalyan Shankar and A.R Tagore have written dialogues. The film stars Jagapathi Babu, Nidhhi Agerwal and Ashok.

