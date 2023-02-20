Popular Tamil choreographer-director Brinda Gopal donned the filmmaker’s hat for her second directorial, Thugs. The upcoming film is slated to hit the theatres on 24 February this year. The film stars Bobby Simha, RK Suresh, Munishkanth and Hridhu Haroon in the lead roles. The film is bankrolled by Riya Shibu and Mumthas M, under HR Pictures jointly with Jio Studios. With this film, Brinda will mark her niche in the action-drama genre too. Earlier, she directed a Tamil-language romantic comedy film Hey Sinamika. The film failed to collect good revenue at the box office.

Hey, Sinamika revolves around the life of Mouna, a weather scientist who fell in love with a boy named Yaazhan. The film starred Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles.

Now, her upcoming directorial film Thugs revolves around the lives of a few gangsters in Kanyakumari. The film is expected to be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi language. With music composed by Sam C S, the cinematography and editing of the film are handled by Priyesh Gurusamy and Praveen Antony.

Brinda captioned her post, “Get drenched in the Sea of Love - Happy Valentine’s day, folks! Thugs will see you in theatres near you on the 24th of February".

Several social media users commented on the post. One user wrote, “All the best entire Thugs team". Another user added, “Fantastic look of the poster. Waiting for the movie".

Brinda is also busy with dance choreography in films across languages.

She has so far choreographed several dance numbers. Her exceptional dance skills have also accredited her with the National Film Award for Best Choreography, Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Choreographer and Kerala State Film Award for Best Choreography.

Brinda made her debut as an assistant choreographer with the 1987 film, Insaf Ki Pukar. Some of the films for which she has choreographed songs include Bullett Raja, Theri, Hey Sinamika, Kadal, Deepavali, Kaakha Kaakha and Maan Karate.

