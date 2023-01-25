Home » News » Movies » Bring It On! Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser Promises Extreme Action for His Fans on Eid

Bring It On! Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser Promises Extreme Action for His Fans on Eid

The teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released in theatres today alongwith Pathaan, and now Salman has released it officially online.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 17:59 IST

Mumbai, India

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser is all about the swag that Salman Khan always brings to the show.
Ever since the announcement of Salman Khan’s latest film’s teaser release was made, the fans of the megastar Salman Khan have been waiting with anticipation for the teaser launch. Social media has been flooded with search queries about the teaser with the fans wanting to have a glimpse of Bhaijaan in his latest film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The excruciating wait is finally over today as the makers have launched the teaser for the public preview, and now its out digitally.

The teaser is all about the swag that Salman Khan always brings to the show. The teaser opens with “Sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka hoga galat" by Salman with the true gravitas that he’s known for. Lines such as, “Waise mera koi naam nahi, par mai bhaijaan ke naam se jaana jaata hun" and many more other massy moments and dialogues are something that will surely end up being a major part of the common language in the coming days.

The teaser provides a glimpse into the world of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and what we should expect from the film. The teaser is vibrant, gives off a colourful vibe, and establishes the film as a wholesome family setup but not without the ever-awaited action sequences of Salman.

Watch the teaser here:

Salman Khan films are always a mega festival and pair that with Eid, it’s a sure shot family entertainer with something for everyone in the audience. So, head to the theatres this Eid for all-out family entertainment. As the teaser says towards the end, “Bring it on."

A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

first published: January 25, 2023, 17:36 IST
last updated: January 25, 2023, 17:59 IST
