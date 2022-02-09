Brit Awards 2022: Adele Wins Best Artist Trophy, BTS Loses International Group Award to Silk Sonic

This year’s BRIT awards were held on Tuesday at London’s O2 Arena. Adele won three out of the four main prizes - best artist, album and song of the year for Easy on Me. With this win, Adele has smashed the Guinness World Record for winning the most number of BRIT Awards for Album of the Year by a solo artist.

She previously won album of the year for 21 (2012) and 25 (2016). Moreover, she’s only the second artist in Brits history, following Coldplay, to win this award with three consecutive studio albums.

After winning the first of her three awards, for best song, Adele said, “I can’t believe a piano ballad won up against that many bangers". She also performed her song I Drink Wine at the awards ceremony.

This year marks the first time that the Brits have combined separate male and female categories in both artist of the year and international artist. As the winner of the Brits’ first-ever genderless award for overall artist of the year added: “I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I’m really proud of us."

For now at least, Robbie Williams is still one gong ahead of Adele as the most-awarded artist in Brits history with 13. Adele’s so-called “divorce album", 30, was the biggest-seller of 2021, shifting more than 600,000 copies in just six weeks, and the star dedicated her award for it to her son and ex-husband.

Dua Lipa won the night’s other big prize, as TikTok users voted for her and not Adele as the best pop/R&B act, reported BBC. Ed Sheeran was crowned songwriter of the year and he performed his hit Bad Habits alongside rockers Bring Me the Horizon.

Silk Sonic took the award for international group. This is the second year in a row that BTS has lost in this category. Last year, the K-pop superstars lost to Haim.

An R&B super-duo composed of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic released their debut album together in November 2021. Titled ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’, it received near universal acclaim and featured the singles ‘Leave the Door Open’ and ‘Smokin’ Out the Window’.

