Britney Spears Alleges Her Security Could See Her 'Change Naked' During 14-Year Conservatorship

Pop Singer Britney Spears has lashed out yet again at her conservatorship and her one-time management team in a series of angry posts. The Grammy-winning singer revealed how she was treated by her camp over the past 14 years, and even alleged that her security was able to see her naked within her own home as she changed clothes and showered. The 40-year-old diva also went to state that Jennifer Lopez would ‘never’ be treated in the same way she has been.

On Monday, Britney took to her Instagram handle highlighting the period of time that the singer attempted to get the point across that other musicians would not be treated as she has been, using Lopez as an example in the post. The Womanizer singer wrote, “I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week … no car. I’d like to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through… what the f*** do you think she would do… her family would NEVER allow that."

She further added while divulging details about some of the things that went on, Britney said her longtime security team was instructed to her to remain indoors, and without a ‘door for privacy,’ was able to watch her ‘change naked and shower.’ Britney disclosed, “After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted … it’s ruined for me … but that wasn’t the worst part … the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for four months."

The Toxic hitmaker then said she was ‘abruptly’ taken off of medication she was ‘normally on’ and ‘drugged … on lithium.’ Before finishing that it had put her off the industry completely, admitting she would ‘rather stay home and s*** in [her] f***ing pool than join the entertainment business,’ adding that ‘the truth is a f***ing b****.’

On 1 February 2008, Britney was involuntarily placed under a conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears and lawyer Andrew M Wallet after displaying erratic behaviour before it was terminated by a judge in November 2021, after almost 14 years.

