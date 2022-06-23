Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s New Abode Makes Her Think ‘Change Is So Great’; See Her Pool Pics

American singer Britney Spears tied the knot with her fiancée Sam Asghari in a dreamy wedding earlier this month.The couple married in the singer’s house in Los Angeles, California, saying “I do" in front of 60 guests. While the Circus singer did not go on a honeymoon but they did move into a new house. Britney took to Instagram and posted pictures that have glimpses of her new abode, especially the pool.

In the pictures, we see Britney looking stunning in a blue and yellow bikini. The actress also added a pair of shiny shades to go with her look, as she posed by a big swimming pool in her lavish new home. As we scroll further, we see Britney capturing her hubby Sam as he takes a dip in the pool. We also catch a glimpse of their pet pooch.

The Womanizer songstress captioned the post: “Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet… Got married and moved into a new house around the same time … Not the smartest thing to do… Oh well it’s coming together. It’s so weird I wake up and everything is new… New pool, new kitchen, new bed … I think I’m in shock."

“Figuring out a couple of things. I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too… My yard is sick so my dogs are in pig heaven," added the 40-year-old star.

Britney added in the note, “Change is so great. As my kids say that’s fetch. Since I’m so uncool… Yes I will keep sharing. It keeps me on track. My family has always had a way of letting me know … Well I guess I have a pretty good way as well. I took a nice dip in my pool. It’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot and a slide. I went down it 4 times already. It’s hella fast. I cut all my hair short and my husband just made me a steak…Life is good."

Check Britney Spears’ post here:

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari in an intimate albeit dreamy ceremony earlier this month. She shared multiple posts from her wedding and captioned one of them: “Fairytales are real."

For the uninitiated, Spears and Asghari met during the shooting of her Slumber Party music video in 2016 and got engaged in September 2021. They revealed they were expecting their first child together in April, but Spears miscarried a few weeks later.

