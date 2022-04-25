Britney Spears Announces 'Social Media Hiatus' Following Pregnancy With Sam Asghari

Singer Britney Spears recently announced on Instagram that she would be taking a “social media hiatus" in the wake of her pregnancy. The announcement comes after an agitation between the pop singer and her ex-husband Kevin Federline with whom she shares two sons. The pop star announced to her 40 million followers that she would no longer be active on Instagram for a short period of time as she expressed her need for a hiatus due to her pregnancy.

The ‘Circus’ singer posted a video of a miniature spunky baby in a white bathrobe and heart-shaped sunglasses. The baby had curlers in its hair along with a beverage in its hand as it lounged on a chair in a makeup studio which Britney presumably wants to do in her social media detox. She captioned the photo, “I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while 📱 !!! I send my love and God bless you all 💓💓🌹🌹 !!!".

Take a look:

The announcement of her break sent waves through the comments under the post. Many fans supported the star and wished her a happy pregnancy and to enjoy her hiatus. Others expressed that her absence would not go unnoticed and that they would miss the iconic singer while others used strings of hearts and roses to express their love and support for her decision.

The hiatus announcement came after a tussle between Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline. She (Britney) wrote “But geez my ex-husband (Federline) wouldn’t see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video!!!", in a post that she later deleted. Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan clapped back, “(Britney’s account) is completely the opposite of what’s true, she knows that. She should be very careful about pursuing a dialogue that’s based on revisionist history". Kaplan continued, “But when she starts talking about the way things were when Jayden and Preston were infants, that’s completely fabricated. Kevin is not going to let that stand by and let that be the portrayal of fact", as reported by The News publication.

Britney Spears announced in April 2022 that she was pregnant with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. She also has two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

