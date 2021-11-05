Britney Spears Blames Mom Lynne Spears for Conservatorship: She Secretly Ruined My Life

American singer Britney Spears who has been under conservatorship for 13 years now has blamed her mother for the arrangement that controlled her life. Britney was first put under a conservatorship in 2008 and her father Jamie Spears was appointed as her legal guardian. After 13 years, Jamie stepped down earlier this year. However, the conservatorship has not been nullified yet and will only happen after a court rules to end it.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the pop-star wrote that it was her mother Lynne’s idea to put her under conservatorship. “What people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea," she said. “I will never get those years back… she secretly ruined my life," the post read.

It continued, “You know exactly what you did. My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship, but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me."

While it appears that the conservatorship will be dropped, it is not a hundred per cent guaranteed. The pop star might have to undergo a mental evaluation. Both Britney and her father had urged the court to end the conservatorship without the evaluation. However, as per a report in TMZ, with 13 years of mental evaluations on file with the court, the decision to end the conservatorship will lie with the court.

Meanwhile, a hearing about the issue has been scheduled for November 12 in Los Angeles. On the work front, Britney is currently writing a fiction book about a “ghost stuck in a limbo" which in her words is heavily inspired by her own struggles with her conservatorship.

