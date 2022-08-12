Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Found Guilty of Trespassing, Battery Charges

Jason Alexander, ex-beau of Pop Icon Britney Spears has been indicted for aggravated trespass and battery after he gate-crashed her wedding with Sam Asghari. Additionally, the 40-year old had entered no contest pleas to the misdemeanour offences.

Announcing the news through a press release, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko disclosed that Jason was sentenced to time served after 64 days in Ventura County Jail. Moreover, a criminal protective order was also issued that restricts him from coming within 100 yards of his victims. The press release said, “On June 9, 2022, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the residence of Britney Spears after Alexander gained uninvited access to her property and entered her home on her wedding day. Alexander damaged a door and battered a security guard who attempted to remove him from the residence after he refused to comply with verbal commands to leave the premises."

Richard Eubler, a security guard, testified at the hearing that he saw Alexander enter Spears’ house where preparations for the pop star’s nuptials to model and actor Sam Asghari were taking place. Eubler further revealed that Alexander was able to get to the second floor of the house and tried to forcefully open Spears’ bedroom door, which was locked. Spears was inside the room at the time and initially didn’t know that Alexander was in her home. Eubler shared, “I was just at the staircase and that’s when he backed up and started reaching out of his right hand pocket," Not knowing what Alexander had in his hand, Eubler said he reached for his weapon. Later, Alexander made his way into a game room, followed by Eubler who closed the door behind them leaving just Eubler and Alexander alone in the room.

The two got into a brawl which resulted in Alexander allegedly elbowing and then punching Eubler to the ground. In the footage that was posted to Instagram and showcased during the hearing, Alexander was seen sauntering inside the pop star’s home and even gave viewers a glimpse of a tent in the backyard where she was set to marry Asghari.

Britney Spears previously was granted a protective order against Alexander, who was ordered not to contact Spears and Eubler. Those orders were later extended to June 13, 2025 by a judge.

Jason Alexander got married to Britney Spears and created quite a buzz back in 2004. He was a childhood friend to the Pop Star. However, just after 55 hours, Spears’ team had the wedding annulled.

