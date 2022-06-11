Britney Spears Hops on White Chariot, Seals the Deal With Sam Asghari With a Kiss, See Her 'Fairytale' Wedding

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari exchanged vows to spend the rest of their lives together and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony outside Los Angeles on June 9. Cast as her love interest in her Slumber Party music videos, Sam became Britney’s love in real life. The pop star recently shared glimpses of her wedding on Instagram. The first post contained some stills from the ceremony. While the visuals did spill some details of the function – Britney and Sam posing as a couple, floral stage, a lively dance floor – the caption said it all.

“Wow. WE DID IT! WE GOT MARRIED,” Britney exclaimed. The Toxic singer admitted that she was nervous “all morning.” “I had a panic attack and then got it together,” she wrote. Among the attendees were some very popular faces including Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Paris Hilton.

Take a look at the post here:

A few hours later, Britney shared a clip-cum-collection of memorable moments from the wedding. The video contained elements like the beautiful wedding ring, Britney’s gorgeous Versace gown, the singer hopping on a fabulous white chariot, the couple exchanging vows and kissing, and celebrations from the reception party. The singer captioned the clip, “Fairy tales are real.”

Watch:

Britney and Sam met for the first time on the sets of Slumber Party music video. Sam did not have to audition for the video and was a “direct book.” Britney chose him as soon as she saw him, reported Vogue.

Since then, Britney and Sam have been smitten with each other. Britney made their relationship Instagram official in 2017 on New Year’s Day. Sam actively supported the #FreeBritney movement on social media. The couple got engaged in 2021. Giving a perfect closure to the events that unfolded, the couple got hitched on Thursday as their Thousand Oaks home in LA.

