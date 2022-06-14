Britney Spears’ Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Approved After He Tried To Crash Wedding

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears got married to her beau Sam Asghari in a fairytale wedding on June 9. The wedding ceremony was a star-studded ceremony as several close friends of the singer turned up to cheer for her on the big day. Although hours before Britney walked down the aisle, her ex-husband Jason Allen Alexander tried to crash her wedding.

The pop queen’s ex-husband Jason who went on Instagram Live while trying to gatecrash Spears’ wedding was arrested for trespassing by the police. Post the incident, the Criminal songstress filed a restraining order against him and was granted a three-year protective order against her ex-husband.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Alexander appeared in Ventura County Superior Court at via Zoom on Monday and pled not guilty to the charges against him which include felony stalking, misdemeanour trespassing and refusing to leave private property, misdemeanour vandalism-damage, and misdemeanour battery.

Speaking about the restraining order filed by Spears, Jason is required to stay at least 100-yards away from Spears and her new husband, Sam Asghari as well as their residence.

As seen in a video posted by Alexander on Instagram Live, he was seen in a chaotic exchange as he demanded to see Spears before he was tackled by security. He was also heard claiming that she is his first wife.

For those unaware, Britney and Jason were married for 55 hours in 2004 when the duo tied the knot in Las Vegas although it was annulled later. The Overprotected songstress was reportedly left in shock after he tried to recently gatecrash her wedding to Sam Asghari.

Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart told reporters he was “pleased" by how the sheriff’s office responded to Alexander’s intrusion.

“This is a serious matter, this is not a ‘wedding crash’ — this was an infiltration, as we all shockingly saw," Rosengart said outside the courthouse.

Spears’ wedding to Asghari was not widely trailed, with news of the nuptials appearing in specialist publications only hours earlier.

The star-studded affair was attended by celebrities like Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace — who had designed her dress.

