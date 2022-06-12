Britney Spears, Sam Asghari ‘Very Happy’ Post Their Wedding, Haven't Planned a Honeymoon: Report

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears tied the knot with her beau Sam Asghari in a dreamy wedding attended on Thursday night. The couple married in the singer’s house in Los Angeles, California, saying “I do" in front of 60 guests. As per a report in People Magazine, the 40-year-old songstress and her 28-year-old hubby are “enjoying being newlyweds and just hanging out in Los Angeles." The report added that “They are both very happy."

For those willing to know about the newlyweds’ honeymoon plans ‘we’ve got you covered. “They don’t have a honeymoon planned yet, but Britney would love to take another trip," told the source to People Magazine. For their wedding, Spears went down the aisle in a stunning Atelier Versace gown before changing costumes three times during the night. Pink blooms, including garden roses, peonies, and hydrangeas, filled the aisles where guests sat on wooden seats for the ceremony. A source previously told People, “Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress. She cried happy tears at some moments."

Advertisement

The likes of Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez were among those in attendance. They share their happiness with her fans. Britney posted a lovely video montage of wedding footage on Instagram the day after her wedding. In the Instagram, which was set to Haley Reinhart’s interpretation of Can’t Help Falling in Love, the Elvis Presley song Britney Spears went down the aisle to, provides a look inside the couple’s special day.

Advertisement

The clip chronicles the private moments from the ceremony and celebration, as well as the Criminal singer and the fitness trainer getting ready. The wedding was indeed a dreamy affair as we see Spears stepping into a Cinderella-style carriage wrapped in foliage and pink flowers, complete with a white horse, at one point.

For the uninitiated, Spears and Asghari met during the shooting of her Slumber Party music video in 2016 and got engaged in September 2021. They revealed they were expecting their first child together in April, but Spears miscarried a few weeks later.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.