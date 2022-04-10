Bruce Willis' Family, Former Wife Demi Moore Come Out in His Support After Actor’s Aphasia Diagnosis

Last week, Hollywood actor Bruce Willis announced that he was stepping away from his acting career following his Aphasia diagnosis, a medical condition that affects speech. The news left fans of the 67-year-old actor in shock. Bruce is one of the notable actors of Hollywood who has worked in movies like Die Hard, Unbreakable, and The Sixth Sense. During such a time, Bruce has received the support of his family including his ex-wife and actress Demi Moore.

Bruce’s family updated the actor’s fans via a coordinated social media post on March 30. The caption accompanying a portrait of Bruce was signed by the actor’s wife Emma Heming Willis, their two daughters Mabel and Evelyn, Demi and her three adult daughters with Bruce: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Advertisement

The joint statement read, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.” The statement added that due to his medical condition, Bruce is stepping away from the career “that has meant so much to him.” Bruce’s family also mentioned that it is a “really challenging time” for them, and they are appreciative of the continued love, compassion and support from the fans and friends. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

A source close to the family told People that Bruce’s loved ones are more grateful than ever for spending time with family. The couple celebrated Mabel's 10th birthday two days after announcing his retirement.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.