Bruce Willis 'Stepping Away' From Acting After Aphasia Diagnosis; Demi Moore Thanks Fans For Love

Die Hard actor Bruce Willis is retiring from acting after he was diagnosed with Aphasia, a disorder that is caused by brain damage that impacts the ability to communicate. His family has confirmed the news in a statement. Demi Moore, Bruce Willis’ ex-wife, shared a picture of the actor along with the statement regarding his health. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement read.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the family added. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up" and together we plan to do just that," the family’s statement concluded.

The statement was signed off with the names of Demi and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. Via Entertainment Tonight, Mayo Clinic defines Aphasia as “a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written." The treatment involves speech and language therapy.

Bruce Willis began his career in the early 1980s. In his long career, the actor has starred in several blockbuster Hollywood movies. These include The Fifth Element (1997), Armageddon (1998), and The Sixth Sense (1999). Bruce has also been a part of The Last Boy Scout (1991), Death Becomes Her (1992) Pulp Fiction (1994) and 12 Monkeys (1995).

