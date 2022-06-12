BTS 9th Debut Anniversary: Jungkook Gifts ARMYs With Moving New Song 'My You'; Watch

On their 9th debut anniversary, BTS member Jungkook surprised fans by sharing dropping a new track dedicated to the fandom — ARMY. The song is titled My You. The 3:05 track is sung solely by Jungkook while he has co-produced the track with Hiss Noise. While the audio is a mix of English and Korean, the video adorably features lyrics on different social media platforms.

Jungkook began the countdown to the song by sharing a screenshot of a text message on Twitter. While fans were curious, it came as a surprise that the screenshot is from the video of the song. Jungkook creatively incorporated numerous social media app templates to convey the lyrics of the tracks. These included SMS, Instagram Stories, Instagram posts, music libraries and more.

While the song beautifully conveys his message to the fandom, the music reminded us of the For Army track he composed on the occasion of his birthday last year. Nevertheless, the song feels like a warm hug on a rainy night.

Watch the video below:

The song arrives shortly after BTS dropped their new album titled Proof. The album, an anthology, featured three new songs — Yet To Come, For Youth and Run BTS — and a number of their milestone, career-changing songs. The members also handpicked two individual solo tracks from their careers to be a part of the album. Apart from the release of the album, the septet also dropped the music video of Yet To Come.

The music video featured a number of nods to their eras through the nine years and a few elements from their old music videos. The album has been shattering records since its release. All the new tracks debut at high spots on Spotify’s daily Global Top 200 chart. Many of their older songs which have been included in Proof also charted.

