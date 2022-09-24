BTS: After J-Hope, Jin To Drop Solo Album? Kim Seokjin Teases New Music Is In The Making

BTS singer Jin has hinted that he could be releasing new music soon. The tease was a part of the new Bangtan Bomb released on Saturday featuring the Moon singer. The BTS member recently made two public appearances. He was seen at the VIP screening of Hunt and Emergency Declaration, impressing fans with his solo appearance and showing his support to the stars of the films. The new Bangtan Bomb revealed all that went behind the appearance and the tease.

The video began with Seokjin attending the premiere of the Emergency Declaration. The screening took place in July. The singer attended the screening to show his support for actor Nam Gil. While seated in the waiting room, Jin revealed that he was invited to the screening by the actor over dinner. Waiting for his turn to walk the red carpet, Jin confessed he was nervous and was sweating non-stop.

He met Nam Gil and told him about his jitters but managed to pull through. Also during the wait, Jin was seen practicing his poses for the media and getting feedback from the team. Once his appearance was over and the socialising ended, Jin was relieved, watched the film and headed home.

The second time around, when he made his way to the screening of Hunt, the singer appeared more confident but the nerve set in when he was about the walk on stage. Once on stage, he surprised Lee Jung-jae And Jung Woo-sung with his handwritten note wishing the team of Hunt the best.

After he wrapped the screenings, Jin thanked the fans who came out to see him and support the movies. As he was wrapping up the video, he said, “It was nice to meet such famous celebrities and ARMY came to cheer for the movie. I felt so proud and happy thanks to the ARMY. It was great seeing ARMY. Seeing them at concerts is the best and we’re doing another concert this October. I’m working on my music too so I’ll return to you with good content and good music."

BTS members have been working on individual projects since they took a break from group activities in June. J-Hope has dropped a full-length album and collaborated with Crush on the song Rush Hour, RM has collaborated with Balming Tiger on Sexy Nukim and Jungkook joined Charlie Puth for Left and Right. Although not new music, V was seen in the spin-off of In The Soop, In The Soop: Friendcation, with his Wooga Squad members. Suga and Jimin have also said they are working on new music.

