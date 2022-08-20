BTS: After Jungkook, RM Teases ARMYs With Photo Folio Me, Myself, and RM ‘Entirety’

Keep breathing ARMY! After BTS member Jungkook released his special 8-photo folio of Me, Myself and Jungkook ‘Time Difference’ that took the internet by storm with his new look as a vampire, ARMYs were left in awe. Now it’s time for RM aka Kim Namjoon, as he has officially announced his forthcoming photobook Me, Myself and RM ‘Entirety.’ Without sharing the release date, the K-pop star unveiled three previews from the self-described folio. RM’s special series is an amalgamation of three things he loves- music, nature and art.

Advertisement

BIGHIT MUSIC dropped three photos, first featuring the title of the book in an open ground with a blue sky and a white bedsheet spread on a hanging stand. The next one is a monochrome snap in which a chair is placed in the middle with a coat over it, surrounded by modern art in an exhibition. The third photo is represented in the sepia tones featuring RM standing against an entryway towards the stage. The caption read, “Me, Myself, and RM ‘Entirety’.”

Advertisement

As soon as the photos were uploaded, fans went gaga over it. The micro-blogging app users have fallen in love with the photos and one of his fans explained the vision of the band's leader and wrote, “So the first row (nature) says “me, myself, Kim Namjoon", Second row (art and literature?) says “me, myself, Kim Namjoon RM", Third row (looks like a studio) says “me, myself, RM", Kim Namjoon, your brain.” Another commented, “I want to do my PhD on Kim Namjoon's brain.”

Advertisement

A BTS fan also figured that the K-pop band has been planning the photo folio since last year and wrote, “Damn, joon was planning this from 2021?”

Earlier, Jungkook also announced his photo folio and pre-released special 8 from the book. Jungkook went for a vampire theme, and stroke posed with blood-red lips and pale skin. The full book will release on September 01.

Earlier this year, BTS announced a small break in order for each member to focus on their personal projects.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here