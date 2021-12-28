BTS: After Suga, RM Shares Health Update With ARMYs, Says 'I'm Very Okay Too'

BTS members RM, Jin and Suga tested Covid positive last week, as confirmed by their management company BIGHIT Music. While rapper Suga or Min Yoongi took to Weverse to share his health update with their fans on Monday, group leader RM, on Tuesday, shared his health update as well. In his post, Suga had written, “I’m very good. Don’t worry too much." Replying to the post on Weverse, RM aka Kim Namjoon wrote, “I’m very okay too."

Advertisement

On Friday, BIGHIT Music confirmed that Suga have contracted the virus during his self-quarantine after he took the PCR test immediately upon his return to South Korea on Thursday.

However, it was also informed that the 28-year-old artist and songwriter had received his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus as of today. The singer is currently administering self-care at home as per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities in South Korea.

The company said RM is currently exhibiting “no particular symptoms".

Giving an update about Jin (Kim Seok-jin), Big Hit said the musician flew back to South Korea on December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine. He was found negative on both occasions.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.